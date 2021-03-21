The School Foundation awards $46,128 in pandemic grants to Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. — The School Foundation will distribute $46,128.48 to Florence One Schools in pandemic grants for the current school year.
The grants committee funded 11 grants requested by F1S educators, according to Trisha Caulder, chair of The School Foundation’s grants committee.
Briggs Elementary was awarded $5,000 for its “Leading the Way back from Covid!” proposal addressing the learning loss students may experience during this time of turmoil by focusing on culture and academics.
Carver Elementary was awarded $3,956.54 for its “STEAM-Tastic Learning at Carver” project designed to integrate STEM in all aspects of their curriculum.
Delmae Elementary was awarded $5,000 for its “Forming Math Foundations” project that will provide early math intervention as well as strategies for struggling students in all grade levels to support and solidify student learning.
Dewey L. Carter Elementary was awarded $5,000 for its “Terrific Tuesday Kits” and “Let’s Go, OSMO” projects. “Terrific Tuesday Kits” will provide weekly activities, materials, supplies, instructions and rewards, allowing the students the opportunity to practice their learning and basic skills at home while increasing their academic achievement in the classroom. The “Let’s Go, OSMO” project is designed to allow access to hands-on activities along with technology in order to reinforce core skills in reading and math in the digital world.
Greenwood Elementary was awarded $4,900.59 for its “Gearing UP for Guided Reading (Virtually!)” project that provides leveled texts and materials that are appropriate for its virtual platform teachers to continue to provide small group guided reading instruction with their students.
Lester Elementary was awarded $3,150 for its “Hydroponics in the Classroom” project, which will create a school-wide STEM project that allows students to acquire real-word science skills, career skills and basic life skills while also supporting core academic subject areas.
McLaurin Elementary was awarded $4,222.44 for “Read Across McLaurin – School Wide Read Aloud,” a school-wide read-aloud project targeting literary skills such as oral comprehension, character analysis, understanding plot and storyline, vocabulary development and other literacy skills.
John W. Moore Intermediate was awarded $4,998.35 for its “Exposure, Exploration, Experience” project intended to promote student initiated learning through a construction- based and hands-on learning environment.
North Vista was awarded $4,992.28 for its “Literacy Cannot Wait: Building Home Libraries” project designed to improve reading levels and build home libraries.
Southside Middle was awarded $4,908.28 for its “Falcons Soar in ALL Things” that provides incentives to face-to-face and virtual students for showing growth in the classroom as well as on standardized and district tests.
“We are certainly in challenging times, and the foundation felt it necessary to show our support of the students and educators at F1S by providing these one-time grants,” Caulder said. “We remain committed to providing the support and resources needed until things return to a normal state.”
Despite difficult times, the F1S educators remain steadfast in providing students with the best education possible, said Debbie Hyler, executive director of The School Foundation.
“Their adaptation to an ever-changing learning environment has been amazing,” Hyler said.
To date, The School Foundation has awarded $1,716,572.78 in grants to the Florence One Schools district.