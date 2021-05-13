THE WAY THINGS USED TO BE: Have you ever had ‘sweet milk’?

Remember when milk came in thick glass bottles with pasteboard stoppers? That was quite awhile ago.

In cities and suburbs, the dairies had daily delivery of milk — first with horse-drawn wagons and then with trucks or vans. The milkman left fresh milk at the door and picked up empty bottles to be washed and refilled.

In the country, some people got milk directly from their own cows or goats. Others made arrangements to get milk from people who kept cows. We called it “sweet milk,” and there’s a world of difference in the taste, compared with the processed milk you get in the stores.

Mind you, the processed milk is OK, but it’s not the same at all.

In many places it is illegal to sell unprocessed, or “raw” milk. But farmers in South Carolina can get permits to sell it if they comply with regulations.

− John Rains