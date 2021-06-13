 Skip to main content
THE WAY THINGS USED TO BE
It’s struggling now, but Sears, Roebuck and Company used to be the leading retailer in the country. Its catalogue, which some called the Wish Book, was a thing to marvel at for many Americans.

You could buy just about anything except groceries from Sears. At one point, you could even buy a car or a kit to build a house.

That was before my time, but I remember when you could buy just about anything else from Sears—appliances, tools, hunting gear (including shotguns that bore the names of famous sports figures such as Ted Williams), fishing tackle, boats, canoes, furniture and clothing. If the nearest Sears story didn’t have it, you could order it from the catalogue.

Two other chains in that era also were noted for their catalogues and their variety: Montgomery War and J.C. Penney, for whom Sam Walton once worked.

I believe Montgomery Ward also sold house kits at one point, but again, that was before my time.

Now J.C. Penney has trimmed its inventory, and Montgomery Ward is gone.

—John Rains

