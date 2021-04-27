Thomas Levine named Post 1 Legionnaire of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – For outstanding contributions to Post 1 and the American Legion, Thomas Levine received the 2020-21 Legionnaire of the Year Award on March 9 from the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1.

“Levine unselfishly threw himself into helping to restore our aging Post,” Post Commander Kenneth M. Curran wrote in a news release.

“He was instrumental in our receiving donations to support Post renovations. He single-handedly obtained materials and labor to paint the exterior of the Post. He also arranged to have our outdoor lighting converted to LEDs, saving on our power bills.

“Tom even found some funds in the state's unclaimed property files. Right now, he is in the process of arranging the repair of our roof. He has an unending list of things to do to improve the conditions of the Post for the enjoyment of our veterans.

“His contributions to the Post are numerous, and we are forever grateful for all his hard work. Tom amazingly did all of this while coordinating the construction of an entire special needs home for his paraplegic grandson. This is an extraordinary person and Legionnaire.”