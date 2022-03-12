Three-time SCHSL wrestling state champ Logan Berger, of Hartsville, keeps on winning

FLORENCE, S.C. – Logan Berger can’t remember the total of his consecutive match wins.

“Fifty? Sixty?” he quipped.

It’s an outstanding problem for the Hartsville High School wrestler to have. He won SCHSL state high school crowns in each of the past three years. On top of his triumph this season, he was named the Class 4A state tourney's most outstanding wrestler.

Red Fox coach Michael Lynch, who said Berger went 50-0 during the regular season, explained Berger's success is embedded in his DNA.

“He just has that drive and is real competitive,” said Lynch, who has coached eight individual state champs at Hartsville. “He likes to win. He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s like his dad and uncle and cousins. There are like 15 state championships won in that family.”

Berger’s father, Cliff, even won three state prep championships while growing up in Oregon. Cliff went on to be one of the winningest college wrestlers in Oregon State’s history.

It was only fitting Cliff introduced Logan to the sport.

“After he introduced me to it, I always liked it,” Logan said. “Having my dad as another coach has been tremendous. He’s been the biggest reason why I’ve had so much success.”

During his second match of four Saturday during the South Carolina Youth Wrestling Association's state championships at the Florence Center, Berger made quick work of his opponent before pinning him. Just like the other three matches, he won by a first-period pin.

Quite the feat, considering Berger’s reputation as an elite wrestler.

“Anybody can beat you, so you’ve got to be careful,” Logan said. “It’s like a dog-eat-dog kind of game. You just have to wrestle low and don’t get caught and lose.”

That strategy worked Saturday, and he hopes it will work in today's final. If Logan wins this year’s crown, it will make five SCYWA state championships in a row.

As a senior, Logan tries to embrace every moment of it.

“It’s starting to hit home a lot more, being a senior,” said Logan, who will also compete in wrestling nationals March 25-27 in Virginia Beach, Va. “In cross-country, it was shocking, and it got me more ready for this. It goes by quick.”

