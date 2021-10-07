Tigger
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence native Major Wingate, who starred in his first three years at Wilson High School, has died at age 37.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dash cam video of the early-Thursday-morning pursuit in which a Florence man died shows the brief pursuit, the final seconds as the Toyota Corolla ran into a pond and the initial, ultimately futile, attempts to rescue the driver.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a Florence man who has been missing since Sept. 25.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people, or the owner of a vehicle, in connection with the theft of a purse.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify someone wanted for questioning in connection with the theft of a change bucket and bottles of liquor.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A South Carolina religious leader has been nominated to serve on the governing board of the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison nominated Bishop Samuel Green Sr. to one 75 at-large seats on the Democratic National Committee.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A newly written book for South Carolina attorneys will help doctors to study rare vascular anatomies. Charlie Ipock, author of The South Carolina Litigation Handbook, says he will donate the royalties from the recently-published second edition to the Boston Children's Hospital.
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A Lake City man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies.