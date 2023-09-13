FLORENCE, S.C. — A Timmonsville man, Dashon Torrell Barr, has been charged with two counts of assault and battery in the third degree, six counts of pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Barr, 25, was arrested on Monday after Florence County sheriff's deputies were sent to 1127 South Hill Road in Timmonsville to check on a report of an assault.

The deputies discovered that one person had been stabbed and another assaulted. According to Investigators, Barr is alleged to have pointed a firearm at the victim during the physical altercation in the residence, and the victim stabbed Barr in self-defense.

At some point, the altercation spilled out of the residence into the yard where several neighbors who came to the aid of the victim allegedly witnessed Barr pointing the firearm at the victim.

After deputies secured the scene Barr was taken to a hospital for treatment of a stab wound and was later taken to the Florence County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.