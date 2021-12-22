TODAY IN HISTORY
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Tuesday morning traffic in western Florence County will be difficult as north-bound Interstate 95 traffic has been detoured onto US 76 through Timmonsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. – In just over two years, Haley Andersen will have earned a marketing degree from Francis Marion University and started her own award-winning business. What’s more, she’s one of two 20-year-olds graduating this fall, the youngest in the class. This isn’t the typical timeline for a college graduate, but Anderson’s story is hardly typical.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lamar’s football team is back in lower state. After occasionally being listed in an upper-state region only for football, the…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office continue to search for Elizabeth Cecelia Cook. Cook, 13, of Florence was reported missing on Dec. 9. after last being seen at her residence at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington boys’ coach Bradley Knox could take a deep breath, his first in a while.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Santa and the rest of the Florence Christmas Parade returned Saturday to downtown Florence after a one-year absence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – As a first-year head coach in 2020, Drew Marlowe was looking forward to establishing a clear and precise path for the South F…
Lindsey Graham’s warnings about Yuma, Ariz., came true this month.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot early Thursday morning at a West Lucas Street night club.
FLORENCE, S.C. – To say Avion McBride’s football stock rose quickly would be an understatement.