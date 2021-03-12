Today in History

Today is Sunday, March 14, the 73rd day of 2021. There are 292 days left in the year.
On this date:
In 1794, Eli Whitney received a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America's cotton industry.
In 1883, German political philosopher Karl Marx died in London at age 64.
In 1900, Congress ratified the Gold Standard Act.
In 1951, during the Korean War, United Nations forces recaptured Seoul.
In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy officially launched in Boston his successful candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts once held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Edward Kennedy served in the Senate for nearly 47 years.)
In 1964, a jury in Dallas found Jack Ruby guilty of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to death. (Both the conviction and death sentence were overturned, but Ruby died before he could be retried.)
In 1965, Israel's cabinet formally approved establishment of diplomatic relations with West Germany.
In 1967, the body of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a temporary grave to a permanent memorial site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In 1980, a LOT (laht) Polish Airlines jet crashed while attempting to land in Warsaw, killing all 87 people aboard, including 22 members of a U.S. amateur boxing team.
In 1990, the Soviet Congress of People's Deputies held a secret ballot that elected Mikhail S. Gorbachev to a new, powerful presidency.