Today in History

Today is Saturday, Nov. 13, the 317th day of 2021. There are 48 days left in the year.

On this date:

In 1775, during the American Revolution, the Continental Army captured Montreal.

In 1849, voters in California ratified the state's original constitution.

In 1940, the Walt Disney film "Fantasia," featuring animated segments set to classical music, had its world premiere in New York.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.

In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.

In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.

In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.