Today in History

Today is Monday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2021. There are 123 days left in the year.

On this date:

In 1861, Union Gen. John C. Fremont instituted martial law in Missouri and declared slaves there to be free. (However, Fremont's emancipation order was countermanded by President Abraham Lincoln.)

In 1905, Ty Cobb made his major-league debut as a player for the Detroit Tigers, hitting a double in his first at-bat in a game against the New York Highlanders. (The Tigers won, 5-3.)

In 1967, the Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1983, Guion (GY'-un) S. Bluford Jr. became the first Black American astronaut to travel in space as he blasted off aboard the Challenger.

In 1987, a redesigned space shuttle booster, created after the Challenger disaster, roared into life in its first full-scale test-firing near Brigham City, Utah.

In 1993, "The Late Show with David Letterman" premiered on CBS-TV.