TOM POLAND: For the birds

Resetting her clocks was no simple task. I’d take the old batteries out, whirl the hands around a few times then set the clock to 11:50. Next I’d put fresh batteries in and set the clock to the correct time. Now came the waiting. I had to wait, and depending on the time, I’d pray that the mockingbird sang, well, like a mockingbird. If it didn’t, I had to repeat the requisite steps.

This ritual went on for many years, but for six years now those clocks have been put away.

That’s how long Mom’s been gone, but I recall the ritual as if it were yesterday.

It’s a warm spring day, 4:50 p.m. Outside the window birds flock to Mom’s copper shelter of a feeder. Her red hummingbird feeder, hanging just outside the den window, buzzes and squeaks with six or so of those multicolored, feathery darts from South America.

Inside, tension fills the air. Mom is sitting with me waiting for the tufted titmouse to whistle like some fellow calling in his dog. Five till five. … Three to five. ... One minute to go.

Studying my watch’s second hand, I count down like some NASA mission controller narrating a rocket launch to the moon. Three, two, one. I hear a click and praise the Lord the tufted titmouse whistles its sharp distinctive call. Success!