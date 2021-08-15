TOM POLAND: Long-lost treasures, heirloom seeds

“My family,” said Nat, “had been in the heart of South Carolina since before the American Revolution. Could this be the same as our Bradford watermelon?” It would take Nat 14 years to get the answer.

On a sleepless night, one of those nights that creeps toward dawn, Nat sat down at his computer and searched for Bradford watermelon clues. He discovered the work of Dr. David Shields at the University of South Carolina, who was aware of the Bradford watermelon. David sent him a late-night email.

Early the next morning Nat had his answer. The 1850 melon and the one Shields knew of were one and the same. Thought to be extinct, the Bradford watermelon had lived on undetected in Nat’s family fields.

So, what derailed the Bradford watermelon? It’s thin rind tended to break in shipping. Back in the day melons had been developed to have thick rinds so as to ship better but flavor went by the wayside. In Nat’s words, “The greatest watermelon to have come from the great age of watermelon breeding fell out of cultivation. Lost to the world, the melon lived on in the Bradford family farm fields. The last seeds on the planet of this wonderful melon were in a couple of mason jars.”