TOM POLAND: No gas, no batteries, no electricity required

All it requires is a steady hand. It doesn’t disturb the peace on Saturday mornings. So quiet is it, I doubt it’d suffer banning in ever-vigilant California. If you hear it working, at most you’ll hear a swish of air and a cutting raspy sound. Maybe. It’s that quiet.

Back in a place called yesteryear, if by chance you heard the swishing, it came in an easygoing pleasing rhythm, but nothing about it was easy — not to many. In fact, you might have heard a bad word or two when it caught the leg of its operator or blisters began to form.

The sling blade worked quite well with left-handed and right-handed fellas. Gals too. I remember seeing a man pass it from one hand to the other as he cut weeds on both sides. He seemed an athlete with the ease in which he leveled weeds.

I don’t see sling blades much anymore unless I stumble across one on the wall of some throwback restaurant. Maybe in a museum or in some country store propped up in a corner, or more likely hanging on a nail in an old barn. I have not seen one in use in many years.