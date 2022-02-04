TOM POLAND: The emperor’s hem

In the late 1990s, a time that seems ancient, I touched the emperor’s hem. That is, I corresponded with a writer whose words revealed a style original and mesmerizing. Somehow, I hoped, might his gift rub onto me? I first read him in Esquire before modern, less genteel ways soiled it. That was in June 1986. His story, “The Captain’s Wife,” told how he fell in love with a friend’s wife but did not pursue her. The story’s subtitle told you all you needed know, “Once Upon A Time There Was Honor In Love.”

His style of writing and his life view made you want to read more. And so I found his book, “Burning the Days, Recollection” in 1997. I had lost my way in the Sea of Life, and his book became my compass. I took his book wherever I traveled. I read it in hotels, at my parents’ home, wherever I ended up. I bought other books of his, and the idea came to me I should get him to sign them. But how?

I contacted a writers’ organization in New York. “Ship the books to us and we’ll send them to him and he can sign them for you. Some money was involved. I waited and waited. Then day-of-days my books came directly to me from Salter. Now I had his address. I wrote him a thank you letter, not expecting a reply, but he wrote me back speaking of the difficulty of getting published. He wrote some more.