 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tom Rice announces reelection campaign
0 Comments

Tom Rice announces reelection campaign

  • 0
Tom Rice

Congressman Tom Rice speaks at the Florence Rotary Club Monday afternoon.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice announced his reelection campaign Monday with stops in Myrtle Beach and at the Florence Rotary Club’s Monday afternoon meeting. Rice is one of several Republicans running for the nomination in South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional district. He has served in the seat since it was recreated in 2012.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert