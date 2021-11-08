Tom Rice announces reelection campaign

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice announced his reelection campaign Monday with stops in Myrtle Beach and at the Florence Rotary Club’s Monday afternoon meeting. Rice is one of several Republicans running for the nomination in South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional district. He has served in the seat since it was recreated in 2012.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today