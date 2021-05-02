TONY MELTON: Where’s the heat?

It has been one nice spring except for all the wind.
For a long time, the word “spring” was lost from our Southern vernacular. Last week I said some words that I know I will soon regret: “I wish it would warm up.” It is getting hot now and just hold on to seat of your pants for the ride.
Strawberries have loved these nice conditions and we may have what the Northerners call “June-bearing strawberries” actually yielding in June this year — they usually stop producing here the end of May due to our heat.
Please keep coming out to support our great local strawberry growers and while you are there you may be able to get a little squash, onions, cabbage, collards, etc. to make your meal complete. However, remember to bring a cooler and some ice to keep them fresh on your way home.
While we are talking about the weather, we must mention the wind and we have had to hold to the seat of our pants all spring to keep from being blown away. Due to the wind most tomato, pepper, peas, beans, etc. plantings look bruised, beaten, and near death. Most of them will recover, but it will delay harvest. To add insult to injury these injured plants have been bombarded by tiny little insects called thrips making them like we say in McBee “UUUGLIER.”
And, brother, I know ugly because I must look at him in the mirror every morning — therefore God blessed me with the most beautiful woman on earth as my wife — to balance the world.
Never, never, and never drown everything with a pyrethrum or Sevin. They kill all the beneficial insects that are battling all the bad insects like thrips and your crop is left totally defenseless. Most of the time plants will do better only relying on natural controls than with an application of a wild, unknowing, reckless broad-spectrum insecticide.
Instead of going-off-half-cocked with a sprayer, first know what you are trying to control and how best to control that problem.
Growing anything, especially horticultural crops in the South, ain’t easy and is both an art and a science. Many can read a book and explain to you all the science, but the art takes blood, sweat, and tears, especially in our heat.
