Get soil tested at Clemson Ag Service Lab

CLEMSON — Fall is in the air, and hundreds of photos of changing landscape colors are being shot every day. Clemson University experts say pictures that growers should focus on this season are those that give a clearer vision of their soils’ health.

Soil tests can help by giving snapshots of soil fertility. These tests are available from the Clemson Agricultural Service Laboratory.

“Fall and winter are the best times for growers to have their soils tested,” said Shannon Alford, Ag Service Laboratory director. “Testing now gives growers plenty of time to get their soils ready for spring planting.”

Soil tests run at $6 per sample. The basic soil test provides information regarding soil pH, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium and more. Growers who test now have plenty of time to apply lime, fertilizer and other nutrients needed to grow profitable crops in the spring.

“Each soil report is tailored to the specific crop and soil results,” Alford said. “When growers have their soils tested, they will be given crop-specific recommendations to assist them in making fertility decisions for optimal crop yields.”