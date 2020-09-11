 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SC Strawberry Grower Meeting and others held virtually
0 comments

SC Strawberry Grower Meeting and others held virtually

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

LEXINGTON, S.C. – In-person meetings may not be allowed in today’s COVID-19 world, but a Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service agent continues to work to provide valuable information for South Carolina strawberry growers.

Justin Ballew, a Clemson commercial horticulture agent for Lexington and Saluda counties, said this year’s South Carolina Strawberry Grower Meeting will be held via the web-based conferencing platform Zoom.

“We have several items of interest to talk about including costs, economics, deer and emerging thrips issues,” Ballew said. “Regional updates also will be given.”

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday online. There is no cost to attend, and pesticide credits will be offered. To register, visit

clemson.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqcuuprjIrG9JfXJRZB2FRGsT-rY-jVyXe.

A meeting link will be emailed to registrants.

Additional meetings are also scheduled for later this year and in early 2021 via Zoom. Registration for each meeting will be available closer to each event. Pesticide credits will be offered for these meetings as well.

Meetings and dates are:

• Dec. 8 – Organic/ Sustainable Grower Meeting. Topics will be determined later.

• Jan. 28, 2021– Peach #1. Topics to be covered include genetics, varieties and virology.

• Feb. 11, 2021 – Peach #2. Topics to be covered include weed control, diseases and insects of peaches.

• Feb. 25, 2021 – Apple. Topics to be covered include disease, insects and weed control of apples.

For more information about these events, contact Ballew at ballew3@clemson.edu

In addition to meetings, other resources that Clemson researchers are providing to help South Carolina producers grow more productive crops include web-based applications such as a drip fertigation calculator. The Clemson Drip Fertigation Calculator is a resource for producers to use to calculate the amount of liquid fertilizer needed to fertigate through a drip irrigation system.

To use this calculator, producers select the formulation of fertilizer to be used, pounds per acre of nitrogen required per day and the acreage to be fertigated. The calculator will determine how many gallons of fertilizer are required to supply the needed nutrients through the irrigation system. To determine required nitrogen rates by crop and growth stage, producers can consult the Southeastern U.S. Vegetable Crop Handbook.

Other calculators and web-based applications created for South Carolina growers can be found at clemson.edu/extension/agronomy/PrecisionAgriculture/calculators/.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clemson fall field days will be online
Agriculture

Clemson fall field days will be online

Clemson University Research and Education Centers (RECs) will hold their first Virtual Fall Field Days this year to inform the public of important research while protecting people from COVID-19.

TONY MELTON: More on growing vegetables
Agriculture

TONY MELTON: More on growing vegetables

To quote a local row-crop grower who started to grow vegetables last year, “Row crops are elementary school and vegetables are college-level.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert