A.J. Williams (left) knocks the ball away from the receiver Tyler Quilens during a 7-on-7 pick-up game Sunday at Williams Middle School in Florence.
Dejour Davis (right) makes a leaping catch during a 7-on-7 pick-up game Sunday at Williams Middle School in Florence.
Cam Ellis makes a leaping catch between two defenders during the 7-on-7 pick-up game Sunday at Williams Middle School in Florence.
FLORENCE
The quarterback has five seconds to complete a pass to one of six potential targets, who are outnumbered by seven defenders. This 7-on-7 football is fast-paced, organized chaos, and it is gaining popularity among players in Florence. Weekly pick-up games had been held at Freedom Florence, but on Sunday the games moved to Williams Middle School. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.