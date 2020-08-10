You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7-on-7
0 comments

7-on-7

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE

The quarterback has five seconds to complete a pass to one of six potential targets, who are outnumbered by seven defenders. This 7-on-7 football is fast-paced, organized chaos, and it is gaining popularity among players in Florence. Weekly pick-up games had been held at Freedom Florence, but on Sunday the games moved to Williams Middle School. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert