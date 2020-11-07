 Skip to main content
LOCAL / TV SCHEDULE, NOV. 8, 2020
LOCAL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

PREPS

Football

South Florence at Lugoff-Elgin, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREPS

Football

SCHSL

Regular Season

Indian Land at Marlboro County, 7:30 p.m.

McBee at Chesterfield, 7:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m.

Playoffs

4A

West Florence at Beaufort, 7:30 p.m.

3A

Hanahan at Dillon, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Gilbert, 7:30 p.m.

2A

Andrews at Cheraw, 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Jackson at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

1A

Allendale-Fairfax at Lamar, 7:30 p.m.

Baptist Hill at Carvers Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Allendale-Fairfax at Lake View, 7:30 p.m.

C.E. Murray at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsonville at Whale Branch, 7:30 p.m.

SCISA

Playoffs

3A

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning, 7:30 p.m.

2A

Orangeburg Prep at Carolina Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian, 7:30 p.m.

1A

St. John's Christian at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward, 7:30 p.m.

TV SCHEDULE

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBC - NASCAR Cup Series Series Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN - Moto GP Circuit Ricardo Tormo: Europa Race

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 - PBA Bowling- Playoffs Round of 8

4 p.m.

FS1 - PBA Bowling- Final Four

CYCLING

5 a.m.

Olympic Channel - Vuelta a Espana: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge

8:40 a.m.

Olympic Channel - Vuelta a Espana: Stage 18

FISHING

1 p.m.

ESPN2 - Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN - North Carolina vs. Louisville (Championship)

NFL

1 p.m.

CBS - Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts

FOX - Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 p.m.

CBS - Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys

8:25 p.m.

NBC - New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF - European Tour Aphrodite Hills Showdown - Final Rd

1 p.m.

GOLF - PGA Tour Vivint Houston Open - Final Rd

4 p.m.

GOLF - PGA Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Rd

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN - Premier League Leicester City v. Wolves

3:30 p.m.

FSSE - Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC

6:30 p.m.

FS1 - MLS LAFC vs. Portland Timbers

SKATING

12 p.m.

NBC - Cup of China: Ladies' Free, Men's Free

TENNIS

3 a.m.

Tennis Channel - Paris Masters

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.

SECN - Alabama vs. Georgia

4 p.m.

SECN - Auburn vs. Kentucky

