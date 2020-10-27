Running game could be key to opening up Georgia offense

“You try to grow your team and get them better. But at the same time, we are trying to create continuity and get better as a team and a unit. You don’t base your season on one game, you base your season on what gives you the best chance to get better, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Georgia is hoping to gain momentum for next week’s game against No. 10 Florida.

Smart says he wants Georgia's offense to be balanced. There is balance, but not in a good way. The Bulldogs rank only eighth in rushing and ninth in passing in the Southeastern Conference. They rank fifth in the league with 33 points per game.

Bennett threw three interceptions and completed only 18 of 40 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns against Alabama.

Zamir White ran for 57 yards with a touchdown against the Crimson Tide and is still seeking his first 100-yard game of the season.

“I feel the run game is there," White said. "There’s some stuff we've got to pick up, but that’s on all of us. I think we'll be all right, though. Definitely with the offense, we just need to come together more and lock it in.”

Kendall Milton, Kenny McIntosh and James Cook have competed for carries behind White.