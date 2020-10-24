Billy Graham: My Answer

Q: It’s fascinating to watch a launch into space. Doesn’t it surely take a lot of faith to commit one’s life to space, knowing that people are at the controls? —S.W.

A: Charlie Duke was the communication link from mission control of the Apollo 11, staying in touch with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin during their famous exploration of the moon. He said he could hardly breathe in those final minutes before landing. While he had the knowledge of how it all should work, there was still anxiety, stating, “We experienced a lot of communication problems, data dropouts, computer overload warnings.”

Then he heard one of the most memorable soundbites: “The Eagle has landed.” Three years later, Brig. Gen. Duke himself walked on the moon. Never believing anything could ever top that, six years later he met Jesus Christ and received him as Savior and Lord of his life. He commented, “Walking on the moon was three days, but walking with Jesus is forever.” He had exhibited faith in man’s hope to travel through space to walk on the moon. But greater was his faith in the One who had come down from heaven to walk on Earth among mankind to demonstrate his love for us.