Mayhue joins First Reliance Bank as VP of IT

FLORENCE, S.C. — Robert Mayhue has joined First Reliance Bank as the vice president of information technology. As head of the bank’s IT Department, Mayhue will be responsible for the management, strategy and execution of IT infrastructure along with the intersection of IT and security compliance.
Mayhue, a University of Maryland graduate, has more than 25 years of comprehensive expertise. He has spent the past 10 years in director-level positions at several community banks, including as director of IT and director of IT support services.
“Robert brings high-level IT experience working in the banking industry, and we are thrilled to have someone of his caliber joining our team,” said Ben Brazell, the chief administration officer of First Reliance Bank.
Rick Saunders, the president and chief executive officer of First Reliance Bank, said Mayhue is known as a hands-on and proactive leader, adept at directing multiple teams towards individual and corporate goals.
“As a strong organizer and team player, we are confident in his ability to manage our technology resources and support facilities, as well as develop strategies to improve our operational efficiency and provide our customers with a Better Banking experience,” Saunders said.
