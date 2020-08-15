Hartsville Reds season ends with 8-3 loss

SUMTER, S.C. — The Hartsville Reds found themselves in a familiar position Saturday afternoon — locked in another tight contest with Rock Hill.
But after going back and forth for 3½ innings, everything came to a halt as rain began to pour at Riley Park to force the second delay of the afternoon.
Hartsville seemingly came back out of sync from the two-hour break. The Reds committed two errors during a four-run outburst that swung the momentum solely in Rock Hill’s favor in an 8-3 loss at the SCAL junior state tournament.
The Reds finish the season at 12-7 overall. Rock Hill will face the Sumter/North Augusta loser Sunday at noon in a revised schedule.
“For some reason, we don’t come out and play well after rain delays,” Hartsville coach Tony Gainey said. “…It’s part of being young. You’ve got to take care of yourself during rain delays; you’ve got to stay mentally prepared during rain delays. That’s kind of why we did this this summer. We’ve got a bunch of young kids who didn’t get to finish their (high school) season in the spring, and we took our kids at Hartsville High School and finished fourth in the state.
“It hurts right now, but I feel pretty good about what we’ve accomplished.”
The Reds rallied from a 0-5 start to begin the year to make the state tournament. Their victory Thursday was the 12th of the season, and a late rally against North Augusta on Friday nearly wound up keeping them in the winner’s bracket.
Instead, Hartsville faced Rock Hill again. An hour-plus delay started things off, and the Reds were down 4-3 when weather halted things again.
Following the delay, a fielding error on the first batter back proved to be a sign of things to come. RH got RBI hits from Nick Cain, Maddox Mobley, Michael Gibson and Ethan Belk to take a five-run lead.
The inning was further complicated by a walk and another error as miscues wound up leading to all of the runs being unearned.
“Momentum is a big deal,” Gainey said. “You get kind of down because you could have been out of an inning and you don’t because you give them extra outs. We preach extra outs because they hurt your pitcher who has to throw more pitches and they usually hurt you on the scoreboard.
“But that’s part of growing as well — learning to deal with those types of things.”
Gibson proved to be a thorn in the Reds’ side all day. He finished 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBI while also scoring three runs. Mobley had three hits as well, drove in a pair and scored twice.
They were part of a three-run first inning by Rock Hill after Hartsville had taken an early 2-0 lead. Cam Cannarella scored the first run of the contest on a wild pitch while Treion McFarland drove in another on an RBI groundout.
Hartsville tied the game briefly at 3-3 in the third when Cannarella drove home Roddi Morris, who had walked to lead off the inning. But RH responded with a run in its next at bat when Gibson scored on a wild pitch.
Andrew Askins had two hits to lead the Reds while Cannarella and Michael Norris each reached base twice. Norris had a fifth-inning double.
