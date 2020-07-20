SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter's Josh Burns singled to left field to score Dustin Kennedy as the P-15's earned a 4-3 victory in the opening game of a S.C. American League senior baseball doubleheader Monday at Riley Park.
Post 1 took the second game 6-4 in a contest that was resumed after being suspended earlier in the season. Florence is now 13-2 overall and 5-2 in League I play, and the two teams will face off again Wednesday at American Legion Field.
Kennedy doubled to left to score Jacob Holladay from first to tie the at 3-3 in the same inning for Sumter.
Florence’s Korique Rainey scored from third on a sac fly from Owen Taylor to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the sixth inning.
Derrick George Floyd led Post 1 going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
In Game 2, Owen Taylor went 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
Teammate Kody Hanna went 3 for 4 with a double.
GAME 1
F 000 012 0— 3 9 0
S 100 001 2 — 4 7 1
WP — Cody Windham (7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, K). LP — Josh Collins (3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS — F: George Derrick Floyd 2-3, 2B, RBI; D.P Pendergrass 1-4, RBI; Korique Rainey 2-4; Kody Hanna 2-4; Caleb Oakley 1-3; Hunter Herlong 1-3.
Game 2
F 110 220 0 — 6 10 1
S 000 030 1 — 4 6 2
WP — Owen Taylor (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K). LP — J.T. Stanley (2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 0 BB, K).
LEADING HITTERS — F: Kody Hanna 3-4,2B; D.P. Pendergrass 1-4; Caleb Oakley 1-4; Noah Carter 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Owen Taylor 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Korique Rainey 1-4; McIver Wallace 1-3; Mikey Morris 1-4.
RECORDS: F 13-2.
NEXT GAME: Florence will host Sumter at Legion Field at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
JUNIOR BASEBALL
Florence Green 17
Hartsville Black 7
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Florence Green’s Nic Edick went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Teammate Jayden Earle went 2 for 4 with two RBI.
FG 015 002 9— 17 9 4
HB 040 120 0— 7 6 8
WP — Mac Sawyer (5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, BB, 4 K). LP — Jordan Rauf (2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FG: Nic Edick 2-5, 2 RBI; Jayden Earle 2-4, 2 RBI; Dylan Snyder 1-6, 3B, 2 RBI; Marshall Brown 1-4, 2B, RBI; Harley Davis 1-5, RBI; Shannon Jackson 2-3, RBI. HB: Weezy Weekly 1-4; Tony DiCorte 1-4; Gage McKenzie 1-3, 2 RBI; Dewsy Meadows 1-4; Ace Gibson 1-3.
RECORDS: HR 4-4. FB 6-2
NEXT GAME: Florence Green will host Florence Blue at Legion Field at 6 p.m. July 28. Hartsville Black will travel to Sumter at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sumter 12
Florence Blue 0 (5)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Blue’s Jake Hardee and Hunter Matthews each went 1 for 2.
S 520 50 — 12 10 2
FB 000 00 — 0 2 3
WP — Kyler Odom (4 IP, H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K). LP — Aydin Palmer (3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS — FB: Jake Hardee 1-2; Hunter Matthews 1-2.
RECORDS: FB 2-5.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will host Lamar at Legion Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lamar 1- 2
Buford 5-1
LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s Tyler McManus scored from third on an error to plate the decisive run in a 2-1 victory over Buford in Game 2 of a doubleheader.
Buford won the opener 5-1.
Devin Phillips and Gavin Windham each went 1 for 2 for Lamar.
In Game 1, Jason Grantham went 2 for 3 with a double for Lamar.
GAME 1
B 300 200 — 5 3 0
L 000 010 — 1 5 1
WP — Tanner Sellers (6 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Shemar Simes (3 IP, H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L: Jason Grantham 2-3, 2B; Simes 1-3; Tyler McManus 1-3, 1 RBI; Ethan Hunt 1-2.
GAME 2
B 010 00 — 1 1 3
L 101 0x — 2 2 1
WP — Devin Phillips (5 IP, H, ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP — Austin Blackmon (3 IP, H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K).
LEADING HITTERS — L: Phillips 1-2; Gavin Windham 1-2.
RECORDS: L 2-7.
NEXT GAME: Florence Blue will host Lamar at Legion Field at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.