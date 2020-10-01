SC governor: Restaurants can return to 100% capacity soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday that he will soon lift restrictions that allowed South Carolina restaurants to only fill half their tables because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMaster didn't say exactly when he would issue an order allowing full capacity at restaurants. The governor said other restrictions such as requiring masks when not eating and cutting off alcohol sales at 11 p.m. would remain.

“South Carolina is open for business. We never closed," McMaster said to reporters after a Thursday meeting with military leaders.

McMaster announced the restaurant restrictions two months ago as a summer spike in COVID-19 cases reached its peak.

The rate of new cases has declined significantly from that mid-July peak, but the steady decline stopped in late August. Newly diagnosed cases have been fluctuating since with schools restarting. South Carolina never dipped below the national average.

More than 143,500 people have contracted COVID-19 and 3,200 have died in the state since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.