Church News Format

Virtual Events & Services
Today
DRIVE-THRU PRAYER MINISTRY: 9 a.m. to noon today [note: every first] at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 2000 Cade Road, Lake City.
Sunday
SUNDAY MORNING SERVICE: 11 a.m. Sunday at Fellowship Church of God, 446 Chaney Grove Road, Timmonsville. Sunday school: 9:30 p.m. For more information, call Minister Ernestine Bracey at 843-346-3999.
UPCOMING
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS SUPPORT GROUP MEETING: 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday at Greater St. James AME Church, 339 W. Moore St., Lake City.
BIBLE STUDY: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion Tabernacle, 426 W. Board St., Darlington.
PRAYER & BIBLE STUDY: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Church of God, 446 Chaney Grove Road, Timmonsville. For more information, call Minister Ernestine Bracey at 843-346-3999.
NOON DAY PRAYER SERVICE: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. James United Methodist Church, 312 Pearl St., Darlington.
DRIVE TRHU PRAYER MINISTRY: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Tranquil United Methodist Church, 3006 Collins Road, Mullins. Pastor Grady Corder or a member of the prayer team will be available to pray with you, rain or shine.
CONTEMPORARY SERVICE: 7 p.m. Wednesday (note: every third Wednesday, starting Sept. 30) at Jeremiah United Methodist Church, 149 Midway Road, Hemingway. Come and help us praise the lord on this wonderful fellowship.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, 2317 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence. This is a Christ-centered program meant to help overcome hurts, hang-ups, and habits. These meetings include dinner, a worship meeting, small group meetings, and solid rock. For more information, contact Mike Shields at 706-818-4325 or via email at mtshield@gmail.com.
