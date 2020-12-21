DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY

Darlington Presbyterian Church held a drive-thru live nativity event Sunday evening in Darlington. The church, located at 311 Pearl St., has served its community since 1827. The live nativity not only included the traditional manger scene but also a marketplace of the times, a fishing village such as the one from which some disciples were called, a wise men's opulent desert tent and a menagerie of animals that were part of life in that time and place. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.