Faith groups pray, sing in post-vote ritual in New York

The Rev. Derrick McQueen of St. James Presbyterian Church in Harlem played a djembe drum and asked the crowd to reflect on the election.

"As we stand here on the precipice of this historic moment, no matter how it works out, we still believe in the power of the people," McQueen said. "We are the people, and we have the power. So the question I ask you today is, 'What promises do you stand on today?'"

Around a circle of yellow autumn leaves, participants chalked aspirational words on the street: "peace," "freedom," "equity," "love."

"I came here because my God is not in Washington D.C, so there's something higher than this situation. Right now, it's hope and prayer," said Keen Berger, 78, a member of Judson Memorial who was wearing a red, white and blue mask with images of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and a T-shirt that read: "Loving one another is essential work."

"I needed something that centers me and moves me forward," Berger said, "and this is it."

As Imam Khalid Latif of the Islamic Center at New York University led the group in prayer, the Rev. Chris Long, assistant minister of the Community Church of New York closed his eyes and lifted his palms.