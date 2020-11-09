 Skip to main content
Florence police want help finding missing woman
 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department wants the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Jaqoia McIver was reported missing by family members. She was last seen Thursday in the 1300 block of East Pine Street in Florence.

Ms. McIver is 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-4” and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, a sleeveless jean jacket and a white toboggan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or send an email to Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
