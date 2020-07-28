Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 106 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE THE RISK OF HEAT ILLNESS DURING OUTDOOR WORK, IT'S RECOMMENDED TO DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS AND SCHEDULE FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. NEVER LEAVE PETS OR CHILDREN UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES. WITH OUTSIDE TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S, TEMPERATURES INSIDE A CAR COULD EASILY SURPASS 120 DEGREES IN 15 TO 30 MINUTES. IF YOU HAVE TO WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE, WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT, LIGHT COLORED AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING. SCHEDULE FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS AND DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS. OUTSIDE PETS AND LIVESTOCK SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TO A SHADED ENVIRONMENT WITH PLENTY OF DRINKING WATER AVAILABLE. &&