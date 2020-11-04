Virtual events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout the month of November at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are currently holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Pee Dee Regional Art Competition Entries: Today to Nov. 15 for the Pee Dee Regional Art Competition. Entries are being accepted for the Pee Dee Regional Art Competition. This competition is open to natives or residents of the following counties: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg. There will be prizes for first, second, and third place winners, along with honorable mention and people’s choice winners. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org/pee-dee-regional.
Cultural Conversations: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday for Francis Marion University. Dr. Joe Heyward, Dr. Erica James, and Dr. Antonio Cooper will present “Changes in African American race relations in Florence over time and how to create an inclusive environment for people of color.” Links to the live stream will be emailed prior to each session. For more information or to register, visit fmarion.edu/aafsc.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Blood Drive: Noon to 4 p.m. today at the Florence Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Evans St., Florence. All donors will be screened for Covid-19 antibodies and receive a $20 gift card. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will save time. Face coverings will be required. For more information or to make an appointment visit donate.thebloodconnection.org and use sponsor code 15FCC.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Thursday (1st to 3rd grade) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Yappy Hour: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Dispensary 101 W. Evans St., Florence. Enjoy special drinks, treats for your dog, and a beautiful view of downtown Florence. For more information, call 843-472-5203.
Corn Maze: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to Sunday at McLeod Farms, Highway 151 South, McBee. Participants will be quizzed on their knowledge of the solar system as they go through the maze’s twists and turns. Tickets are $10 for ages 10 and up and $8 for ages 9 and under. $1 of every ticket sold will benefit AG in the Classroom. Tickets can be purchased at the Roadside Market or online. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit macspride.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. The market features local farmers and artisans from the surrounding cities and counties. The market will also host live mini concerts featuring local musicians. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
Open Classic Car, Truck, and Bike Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Veteran’s Park, Woody Jones Boulevard, Florence. This open car show will feature all makes and models. There will be awards, a 50/50 raffle, music, food, dash cards, and door prizes. Proceeds will benefit the Veteran Resource Center of Florence.
Fresh Air Fest: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the BB&T Amphitheater at the FMU Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence. This will be the Music and Arts Day at the festival. The FmU Music Industry ensemble will be performing “Alive and Kicking.” Admission is free and limited to 150 audience members. FMU policies requiring masks and social distancing will be in place. For more information, visit fmupac.org. To make a reservation, call 843-661-4444.
Live Bluegrass: 4 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hut, 1752 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington. There will be open mic and bands. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit sebga.org.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!