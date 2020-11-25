Virtual events

Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout November at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.

TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.

Online Auction: Today to Saturday for the Junior League of Florence. The online auction will be held to benefit the Junior League of Florence and its local efforts. For more information or to register, visit yourcharityauction.com or email juniorleagueflorence@gmail.com.

Virtual Live@Central: 6 to 7 p.m. today for Central United Methodist Church. For more information or to view this week’s event, visit centralmethodist.net.

Virtual Cookie Decorating Contest: Tuesday to Dec. 31 for the city of Florence. Admission is free and open to children ages 4 to 12. Prizes will be given to 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place winners. To enter, send pictures by email gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or by text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.