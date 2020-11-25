Virtual events
Alzheimer's Association Support Meeting: Virtual support and education meetings will be held throughout November at alz.org/sc. Admission is free.
TOPS SC 261 and TOPS SC 101: Both groups are holding weigh-ins only. For more information, visit tops.org or call 1-800-932-8677 or 843-662-0210.
Online Auction: Today to Saturday for the Junior League of Florence. The online auction will be held to benefit the Junior League of Florence and its local efforts. For more information or to register, visit yourcharityauction.com or email juniorleagueflorence@gmail.com.
Virtual Live@Central: 6 to 7 p.m. today for Central United Methodist Church. For more information or to view this week’s event, visit centralmethodist.net.
Virtual Cookie Decorating Contest: Tuesday to Dec. 31 for the city of Florence. Admission is free and open to children ages 4 to 12. Prizes will be given to 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place winners. To enter, send pictures by email gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or by text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Virtual Holiday Decorating Contest: Tuesday to Dec. 31 for the city of Florence. Participants can send in a picture of any Christmas decorations, from a tree to a house. A prize will be given to the 1st-place winner. To enter, send pictures by email gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or by text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Virtual Ugly Sweater Contest: Tuesday to Dec. 31 for the city of Florence. A prize will be given to the 1st-place winner. To enter, send pictures by email gsturkie@cityofflorence.com or by text to 843-536-6604. For more information, call 843-665-3253.
Live events
Live events may be subject to cancellation or rescheduling to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Contact the event coordinators or view the events calendar at scnow.org for up-to-date information.
Florence Alcoholics Anonymous: For more information, visit Area62.org or call 843-445-7119. Shady Group: Noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. each Monday to Saturday, 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday at 413 S. Church St., Florence. Tranquility Group: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 2307 S. Cascade Ave., Florence. Primary Purpose Group: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cross & Crown Lutheran Church, 3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence.
McLeod Farmers Roadside Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at McLeod Farm, 29247 S.C. 151 South, McBee. The market has fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery treats, old-fashioned slow-churned ice cream and gift items. For more information, call 843-335-8611.
Pee Dee State Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Saturday at 2513 W. Lucas St., Florence. The market features fresh local produce and products. For more information, call 843-665-5154.
Back to Basics Narcotics Anonymous Support Group Meeting: 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at 406 S. Kemp St., Florence. There is a closed group meeting on the first, second and third Wednesday of each month and an open group meeting on the fourth Wednesday.
“Right Answers with Wrong Travis” Trivia: 7 p.m. today at Seminar Brewing, 551 W. Lucas St., Florence. Weekly prizes will be awarded. For more information, call 843-665-9200.
Lake City Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City. Local vegetables, crafts, and more are available to purchase. For more information, call 843-374- 1500.
Yappy Hour: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Dispensary, 101 W. Evans St., Florence. Enjoy special drinks, treats for your dog, and a beautiful view of downtown Florence. For more information, call 843-472-5203.
Lights 4 Paws: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday to Dec. 26 at 3251 Mears Drive, Florence. Participants will walk down a ¼-mile winding trail of holiday lights. Admission is by donation of any amount. Proceeds will benefit the Florence Area Human Society. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be no food, drinks, or photographs with Santa. For more information about volunteering, email liz9358@msn.com.
Live Music: 8 p.m. Friday at Dizzy Crab, 2015 W. Evans St., Florence. Mason Horne will perform. For more information, visit facebook.com/DizzyCrab.
Small Business Saturday: Saturday in downtown Florence. Various stores will be offering promotions to encourage local shopping. Small Business Saturday totes will be available at the Florence Downtown booth while supplies last. Masks are encouraged. For more information, including participating businesses, visit florencedowntown.com.
City Center Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. For more information or to become a vendor at the market, email jpeze@cityofflorence.com.
City Center Gift Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 200 Sanborn St., Florence. Pee Dee artisans will be available selling their wares. There will also be pictures with Santa on a tractor, marshmallow roasting, and cups of hot chocolate.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Mel Geddings will be performing. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 3181, 236 S. Greer Road, Florence. Classic Junction will be performing. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Admission is $8.
Santa’s Workshop & Christmas Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday to Friday) Tuesday to Jan. 9 at the Hartsville Museum, 222 N. 5th St., Hartsville. There will be an opportunity for photos with Santa Dec. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit hartsvillemuseum.org.
Afternoon Art Club: 4 p.m. Tuesday (4th to 6th graders) for the Florence County Museum. Students will focus on a single topic, look at works of art in the collection, learn new art-making techniques, and create a unique work of art. Participation will be live via Zoom or via a recorded session on YouTube. Registration is limited to 100 participants per club. For more information or to register, visit flocomuseum.org.
Line Dance Class: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the gym at Greenwood Baptist Church, 2401 Claussen Road, Florence. Come out to learn new dances. Admission is $5. For more information, email cindyfsc0360@yahoo.com.
To have events included free in the Pee Dee Weekly events calendar on Wednesdays, submit announcements by 5 p.m. Tuesday two weeks before the event. Handwritten announcements are not accepted. Publication can’t be guaranteed for announcements. Copy might be edited for length and content, and we don’t include photos. Please include the time, date and address where the event will take place. Fax information to 843-317-7292; email to news@scnow.com; or mail to Morning News, c/o Events, 310 S. Dargan St., Florence, S.C. 29506.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!