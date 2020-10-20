 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where are the masks?
While reading the Business section of Friday's Morning News, I wondered why NOBODY in the photo for the newest Chamber of Commerce member was wearing a face mask.

I thought it was mandated, at least in the city, that masks were mandatory, according to the mayor.

We have been reading the numbers every day, and the fluctuations are not great, especially for our area. Is it only mandated for senior citizens or is it supposed to be for EVERYONE?

Will someone PLEASE clarify the situation? I know that I wear a mask every time I have to get a cab to get to the grocery store, but I get very disheartened when there are very few others (besides the workers) who are doing the same.

Answers would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.

BARBARA PECCA

Florence

