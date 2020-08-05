In all of our lives, there are those who preceded us in the generational order to whom we owe a debt of gratitude.
These forefathers, who in many cases go back several generations, bequeathed us a rich heritage and foundation that we are now standing on. We have entered their labors, struggles and sufferings that have enriched, empowered and enabled us to be who and where we are spiritually, morally, economically, etc.
As a writer with a historical fascination and journalistic knack, I have observed a disturbing trend taking place over the past few decades. Far too many heirs and people who inherited a rich legacy from their parents and predecessors have forsaken the standards and values of those who left them a rich inheritance. They have left the foundational beliefs and practices that made their parents and predecessors successful, secure and strong.
I have seen it in effect in the family of one of the largest big-box companies in the world whose founder started the company as a regular store in a Southern state. His adherence to Judeo-Christian values and standards, as well as how he treated his customers and employees, made his company a household name and him one of the richest men in the world. At his passing and the company being transferred to the oversight of his widow and children, much of the values and business practices that this founding entrepreneur established have regrettably been abandoned.
The very principles and practices that made his business one of the most productive and prominent in the world have been relegated to history by his heirs and those who represent them who see and prioritize only profit. In their betrayal of his legacy, the consumer and employment base that put his company on the map are the losers.
A more recent account of this act of betrayal and forgetfulness is being initially played out in the family of a man who recently passed who made a covenant with God about not opening his business up on Sunday so that he and his employees might be free to attend church with family on the Lord’s Day. There are some alarming signs and rumors afoot that what made this man’s restaurant chain (that only sells chicken meals) a mega and stupendous success against all odds, criticism, hostility and jealousy is about to be discarded and assigned as a historical relic that has no further productive use in the business he started.
Regrettably, not long after his passing, there appear to be some in the number of his heirs and business partners who are considering changing some of the policies and practices that he embraced as well as the distinctions and values that caused his company to be unique and extremely successful. One would think that his heirs and successors would remain true to these values and practices that made him an iconic American success, thus bequeathing them a gold star and Fortune 500 company.
What is it about some people who fit into the category of being successors and heirs of great wealth that were bequeathed them from their parents that often caused them to forsake the ways and values of their predecessors? Proven practices and values that made their parents and forefathers successful are often forsaken and replaced with risky, untested and frivolous ideas, policies and practices.
Apart from sheer foolhardiness, what are some of the influences and motivations that will possess people to abandon the time-tested values and practices of their parents and predecessors in favor of some other way? Though there are certainly many more, I will present only a few that I believe, in my estimation, are primary and more common.
Arguably, at the root of why many abandon the values and practices of their parents (if it is an enterprise) is greed and the desire for more profit. This was obviously the case of the man’s heirs who founded the biggest and most prosperous big-box company in the world. It was not long after he had passed that his heirs abandoned some of the values and practices that he had established through assigning oversight of the company to people who quickly saw how they could increase profits and their corporate salaries in the process by abandoning his care and concern for his employees and customers.
As stated, the other case that we cited is on the fast road to going the same way, if someone in the family with influence does not quickly step forward and plead with fellow heirs to maintain the godly values of the founder that were keys to the business success.
Then others over the years have forsaken the values that were instilled in them by their parents through the influence of others like spouses, relatives and friends. This has been one of the primary reasons why many heirs have not remained true and steadfast to the prudent and time-tested values and practices of their parents and predecessors. They have capitulated or completely become weak-kneed and surrendered to the desires and influence of others they loved and had strong ties with.
Another reason that some forsook the values of their parents can be attributed to cultural or generational beliefs and influences. Sadly, to their ultimate detriment, many do not ascribe or adhere to the absolute principles, practices and values of their parents and forefathers that made America the greatest nation upon the earth.
They have (due to the influence of many ungodly and negative influences in the post Christianity era that we are living in) abandoned the values of their parents and upbringing.
I can think of no better way to conclude with today than by using these words of wisdom from one of the wisest men who ever lived:
“My son, hear the instruction of thy father, and forsake not the law of thy mother:
For they shall be an ornament of grace unto thy head, and chains about thy neck.”
– Proverbs 1:8-9
