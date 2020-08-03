FLORENCE, S.C. — The second annual 22K Ruck for 22 has been plagued by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 but is back on the march with a firm second date: Sept. 19 at 9 a.m.
The event is a 22K hike to highlight the mental health challenges veterans face even down to its distance, designed to highlight the 22 veterans a day on average who commit suicide.
"It's been a long time coming," said Shawn Laurie, veterans' advocate and event coordinator.
Still slated to be on hand for the walk are Michelle Ladd, who founded National Veteran Resources, and Van Booth, who walked coast to coast to highlight the challenges faced by veterans and who finished his trip Dec. 31 in Myrtle Beach.
Laurie said the ruck will have safety measures in place including face masks, hand sanitizer stations and at least six feet of space between ruckers.
"We will be outside but some people are very protective about it," Laurie said of the face masks, which he said he hoped he was able to get a good design for.
Florence's HopeHealth is one of the event sponsors.
Originally scheduled for April, the September event will have a bit of a different weather prediction.
"It may still be warm, that's South Carolina, but we're not going to cancel again," Laurie said.
This year's ruck, like last year's, will have medics and firefighters along the way to see to the well being of ruckers.
"We'll do two laps and call it a day," Laurie said of the course, which starts at the Florence Center, goes out Ebenezer Road and then back in on the Florence Rail Trail. "Nine a.m. will be a good time. The sun will be up, get yourself some coffee."
Another sponsor, Dunkin, will have coffee on site before the ruck, he said.
Laurie said a donation of $1 will get supporters out onto the ruck while a donation of $20 or more will get supporters a T-shirt.
"Any donations we receive from the T-shirts we will donate 100 percent back into the community, everything we receive is going into a veteran nonprofit," he said.
To register for the event go to Eventbrite and search 22K, he said.
To contact Laurie search for him on Facebook or Instagram at Shawn the Veteran Guy or by email at ShawnLaurie79@yahoo.com.
