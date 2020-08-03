Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **ISAIAS TO IMPACT NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA THIS EVENING INTO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, NORTHERN HORRY, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG - A HURRICANE WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL NEW HANOVER AND COASTAL PENDER - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, AND COASTAL HORRY - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL HORRY, INLAND BRUNSWICK, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND NEW HANOVER, AND INLAND PENDER * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 180 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 120 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 32.0N 79.4W - STORM INTENSITY 70 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 15 DEGREES AT 16 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ ISAIAS WILL AFFECT THE COASTAL CAROLINAS TONIGHT. HEAVY RAIN AND HIGH WINDS WILL BE THE MAIN IMPACTS. WINDS WILL BE OF TROPICAL STORM INTENSITY INLAND WHILE HURRICANE FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE IN COASTAL COUNTIES. TORNADIC RAINBANDS ARE EXPECTED TO START ROTATING ONSHORE DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. STRONG ONSHORE WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO BRING A STORM SURGE TO THE BEACHES THAT WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BEACH EROSION AS WELL AS INUNDATION OF AREAS BEYOND THE DUNES ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF CAPE FEAR. HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES AND AWNINGS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. DAMAGE TO VULNERABLE STRUCTURES SUCH AS CARPORTS, SHEDS AND MOBILE HOMES IS POSSIBLE. - LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN WITH SEVERAL TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS MAY BECOME BLOWN OVER. SOME ROADS MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE DUE TO LARGE DEBRIS BLOCKING THE ROADWAY, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED LOCATIONS. SOME BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADS MAY BE IMPACTED BY HIGH WINDS MAKING DRIVING ON THEM HAZARDOUS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. - SMALL CRAFT THAT ARE NOT PROPERLY MOORED MAY BREAK LOOSE. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA WEST OF I-95. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - TORNADOES CAN RIP ROOFS FROM HOMES, DESTROY MOBILE HOMES, CAUSE TREES TO BECOME SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, FLIP CARS AND BOATS. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE DAMAGE. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA WEST OF I-95. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT SOME EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RISE AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN THE TYPICAL PRONE LOCATIONS. SMALL CREEKS AND DITCHES MAY OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER SOME STRUCTURES. UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS ALONG ROADWAYS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BECOME SUBMERGED BY RISING WATER. SOME SECONDARY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. - DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BECOME HAZARDOUS, AND SOME ROAD CLOSURES CAN BE EXPECTED. * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS AREA BEACHES SOUTH OF CAPE FEAR. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF STORM SURGE INUNDATION ENHANCED BY BREAKING WAVES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE BARRIER ISLANDS. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS IS POSSIBLE, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS MAY BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOW-LYING AREAS. - DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION IS POSSIBLE WITH HEAVY SURF AND ELEVATED WATER LEVELS IMPACTING OR BREACHING THE DUNES. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT WILL BREAK AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS AREA BEACHES NORTH OF CAPE FEAR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- NOW IS THE TIME TO BRING TO COMPLETION ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE WRAPPED UP AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE WEATHER CONDITIONS COMPLETELY DETERIORATE. ANY REMAINING EVACUATIONS AND RELOCATIONS SHOULD BE EXPEDITED BEFORE THE ONSET OF TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND. IF YOU ARE RELOCATING TO SAFE SHELTER, LEAVE AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE. IF HEADING TO A COMMUNITY SHELTER, BECOME FAMILIAR WITH THE SHELTER RULES BEFORE ARRIVAL, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE SPECIAL NEEDS OR OWN A PET. TAKE ESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH YOU FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER FORECAST BEFORE DEPARTING. CHECK-IN WITH YOUR EMERGENCY POINTS OF CONTACT AMONG FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND WORKMATES. INFORM THEM OF YOUR STATUS AND WELL-BEING. LET THEM KNOW HOW YOU INTEND TO RIDE OUT THE STORM AND WHEN YOU PLAN TO CHECK-IN AGAIN. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED AND HANDY. ALSO, CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL AFTER THE STORM. LOCATE YOUR CHARGERS AND KEEP THEM WITH YOUR CELL PHONE. IN EMERGENCIES IT IS BEST TO REMAIN CALM. STAY INFORMED AND FOCUSED ON THE SITUATION AT HAND. EXERCISE PATIENCE WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. BE A GOOD SAMARITAN AND HELPFUL TO OTHERS. IF RELOCATING TO A NEARBY SHELTER OR TO THE HOME OF A FAMILY MEMBER OR FRIEND, DRIVE WITH EXTRA CAUTION, ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY ROADS. REMEMBER, MANY BRIDGES AND CAUSEWAYS WILL BE CLOSED ONCE HIGHER WINDS ARRIVE. ALSO, IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER COVERING THE ROAD, SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ALWAYS OBEY OFFICIAL ROAD SIGNS FOR CLOSURES AND DETOURS. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR AND STILL IN THE AREA, LISTEN FOR THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING WITHIN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. BE SURE YOU KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. CLOSELY MONITOR NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER LOCAL NEWS OUTLETS FOR OFFICIAL STORM INFORMATION. BE READY TO ADAPT TO POSSIBLE CHANGES TO THE FORECAST. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC AROUND 9 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.