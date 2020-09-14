Florence police make second arrest in West Palmetto Street burglary case

FLORENCE, S.C. – After a 90-minute search, Florence police took a man into custody Monday afternoon and charged him with burglary.
It was the second arrest in connection to a Sept. 1 burglary of a business in the 600 block of West Palmetto Street. During that incident, money, firearms and electronics were stolen.
At 2:02 p.m. Monday, investigators with the Florence Police Department attempted to contact Myron Tremayne Lane in the 400 block of West Sumter Street. Lane had an outstanding warrant and fled from officers, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.
Officers and deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter, and Lane was taken into custody without incident at approximately 3:30 p.m. Lane was transported to the Florence County Detention Center. He is charged with burglary in the second degree.
On Sept. 2, Woodrow Hicks was taken into custody and charged with burglary in the second degree in reference to this incident.
