FLORENCE, S.C. – Chris Harrell slowly has come to terms with the fact that he never again will see his best friend, Paul Coates, or Paul’s wife, Wanda Evans.
What he hasn’t come to terms with is the fact that 20 years later, the person who took his friends’ lives has not been brought to justice.
“It’s hard, and it’s something I think about all the time,” Harrell said. “This isn’t about me at all, but it’s hard when I think about the fact we can’t go fishing anymore. I can’t call him up and say, ‘Let’s have a beer.’ That time is over.
“I’ll never stop talking about it, though, because I want justice for my friend, and I’m hoping somebody will see these articles and remember something. And maybe they’ll come forward now with the information they have. I just want justice for my friends.”
It’s now been two decades since the bodies of Coates and Evans were discovered. Evans’ body was discovered first on the morning of Aug. 6, 2000. The couple’s daughter, who was just 8 years old at the time, discovered her mother, whose throat had been slit. She’d also been stabbed several times, while her daughter and then-5-year-old twin sons were asleep in a nearby bedroom at the couple’s mobile home, off of Carter Corner Road.
As in most similar circumstances, Coates – Evans’ husband – was initially wanted for questioning. Investigators speculated maybe the two had an argument that had escalated to violence and then murder. But that theory quickly changed when Coates’ body was found some three miles away from the residence under a small bridge off of Paper Mill Bridge Road. He had been shot multiple times.
Harrell remembers that morning well. He was on his way to Florence when he ran into Coates’ brother, who gave him the news.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Harrell said. “I’d just seen him the Saturday. He’d come by my house, and he told me he was finally getting on the right track, he was getting his life together. And I was so happy to hear that. All I wanted was to see my friend do good and to help him do good. And then this happens. He was getting on a good path, and he was taken away before I could help him.”
Though Evans’ body was found first, investigators were able to determine Coates was killed first. They believe the slayings had to occur sometime after 10 p.m. the previous day, as Evans spoke to her aunt about that time.
There have been many leads and tips investigated through the years, but to no avail.
Still, Florence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Glen Kirby said he and his colleagues have not given up on justice. They regularly re-examine the case file and continue to talk to people in an effort to develop new leads.
Some of those leads have appeared promising through the years – especially a conversation they had with a woman who came forward with information several years ago. She identified two people who might have been involved in the murders, but soon after talking with investigators, she moved away.
“We’ve heard rumors through the years of where she is, but we haven’t been able to find her,” Kirby said. “But this woman knows who she is, so if she reads this, we need her to call us.
“We’ve got a person of interest we’re tracking down in Colorado and several other people of interest who are still here in the Pee Dee. This case is not closed and never will be. We’ll keep talking to people, because somebody out there is going to lead us to the person or persons responsible for this.”
Although no clear motive has been established in the case, Kirby said investigators believe the killer or killers knew the couple.
“There were no signs of a struggle or forced entry, so we’re pretty sure Paul and Wanda willingly let this person or persons in the house,” Kirby said.
“We’ve got some good leads on some people, and we’re hoping somebody might see this and say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. I just remembered something. That’s all it takes – one break, and we’re not giving up.”
Harrell said he hopes sheriff’s investigators will find the person or people responsible for the killings. He said he thinks it might give him some peace, but he knows it won’t bring his friend back.
“His children are grown now, and his son Ryan has children that Paul and Wanda will never get to see,” Harrell said. “That breaks my heart more than anything, because they loved their children so much. They weren’t perfect parents, but nobody is, and they loved their children and would have loved their grandchildren.
“I just hope I one day get to stand face to face with the person who did this. Hopefully, I will have the chance to tell them what they took away from us. I’m not the judge, but one day, they will stand before the ultimate judge, though, and they’ll have to answer for what they did.”
Anyone with information on the Coates/Evans case or any other cold case the Florence County Sheriff’s Office is handling is asked to call Kirby at 843-665-2121, ext. 489, or the state Crime Stoppers hotline at 888-CRIME SC (274-6372). Callers need not reveal their identities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.