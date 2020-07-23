A Eufaula man was been arrested on July 20 by officer with the Eufaula Police Department for unlawful entry of motor vehicles.
Lucious Treneil Allen, 44, of Eufaula was taken into custody by patrol officers for allegedly looking into windows at residences in a Eufaula neighborhood, and for breaking into vehicles.
Allen has been charged with one count of criminal trespass third degree, two counts of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and two counts of theft of property second degree.
“The quick response and diligent observation of the Patrol Division led to Allen’s apprehension,” EPD Chief Steve Watkins commented.
“The follow up investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division enhances the cooperative abilities of our department for the service to our citizenry. We ask the public to be vigilant and contact us anytime they see suspicious activity.”
Allen was held at the Eufaula City Jail while waiting for his bond hearing.
All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.