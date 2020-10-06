Business briefs

But the Treasury Department has warned that economic realities could be "substantially different" from its forecasts without a vaccine.

Net debt will increase to 703 billion Australian dollars ($503 billion), or 36% of gross domestic product, at the end of the current fiscal year and peak at 44% of GDP in mid-2024 when debt will exceed 966 billion Australian dollars ($691 billion).

"This is a heavy burden, but a necessary one to responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time," Frydenberg told Parliament.

IMF head says global

economy faces long climb

WASHINGTON — The head of the International Monetary Fund says that the global economy has started on a long climb to stronger growth with prospects looking a little better than four months ago.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that global economic activity suffered an unprecedented fall in the spring when 85% of the global economy was in lockdown for several weeks. The situation currently is "less dire" with many countries experiencing a better-than-expected rebound in recent weeks.