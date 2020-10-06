Business briefs

US job postings
dip to 6.49 million
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers advertised slightly fewer jobs in August as hiring ticked up modestly.
The number of U.S. job postings on the last business day of August dipped to 6.49 million, down from 6.7 million in July, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Those postings are off more than a half million compared with last year at this time, when employers advertised 7.17 million job openings.
Hiring in August edged up to 5.92 million, slightly above the 5.90 million job applicants hired the previous month.
The government reported last Friday that the U.S. economy generated 661,000 jobs in September. It was the third consecutive month of slower hiring after an initial burst as the U.S. emerging from virus-related lockdowns in the spring.
Australia plans big pandemic
budget with, record deficit
CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government on Tuesday announced plans to cut income taxes, create jobs for young people and stimulate business investment with a raft of pandemic measures that would create a record 214 billion Australian dollar ($153 billion) deficit in the current fiscal year.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced his annual budget plans for the year that started on July 1, with economic forecasts based on an assumption that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available next year.
But the Treasury Department has warned that economic realities could be "substantially different" from its forecasts without a vaccine.
Net debt will increase to 703 billion Australian dollars ($503 billion), or 36% of gross domestic product, at the end of the current fiscal year and peak at 44% of GDP in mid-2024 when debt will exceed 966 billion Australian dollars ($691 billion).
"This is a heavy burden, but a necessary one to responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time," Frydenberg told Parliament.
IMF head says global
economy faces long climb
WASHINGTON — The head of the International Monetary Fund says that the global economy has started on a long climb to stronger growth with prospects looking a little better than four months ago.
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said Tuesday that global economic activity suffered an unprecedented fall in the spring when 85% of the global economy was in lockdown for several weeks. The situation currently is "less dire" with many countries experiencing a better-than-expected rebound in recent weeks.
"We continue to project a partial and uneven recovery in 2021," Georgieva said in a speech previewing next week's fall meetings of the 189-nation IMF and its sister lending agency the World Bank where the IMF will release its updated economic outlook.
While there has been some improvement, downside risks remain high, Georgieva said in a video-conference speech to the London School of Economics.
"The global economy is coming back from the depths of the crisis. But this calamity is far from over," Georgieva said. "All countries are now facing what I would call 'The Long Ascent' — a difficult climb that will be long, uneven and uncertain. And prone to setbacks."
The global economy has stabilized because of extraordinary policy measures that established a floor, with governments providing around $12 trillion in support of households, Georgieva said. She also noted that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, helped millions of firms stay in business by taking unprecedented monetary actions to provide emergency loans.
The support prevented an even deeper downturn, but also widened the gap between wealthy and poorer countries, Georgieva said.
