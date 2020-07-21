FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Library System is in need of a new Children’s Bookmobile to replace the one that has been in operation for the past 22 years.
“A new and reliable children’s literacy mobile would allow service to the entire county, with staff able to travel back roads to more remote and underserved rural areas without fear of breakdowns and the safety concerns such remote breakdowns entail,” said a representative for the committee working to raise funds for the new bookmobile.
Bids have been taken and the low bid has the estimated cost of a new bookmobile at $243,000, said Aubrey Carroll, chief of Headquarters Library Services, Florence County Library System and members of the Friends of the Florence County Library.
Carroll said $175,000 of the purchase price has been secured in grants.
“While Florence County will provide the supplies, personnel, and upkeep for the new Children’s Bookmobile, no county taxpayer funds will be used for the purchase price of the new bookmobile,” according to a library media advisory.
Friends of the Florence County Library is in the process of setting up a GoFundMe page, which should be up in a few days, for individual donations. It is also actively seeking corporate sponsorships to provide the final $70,000 for the cost of a new Children’s Bookmobile to replace the old vehicle that is no longer reliable or fully accessible.
Carroll said frequent breakdowns of the current vehicle and extended periods in repair shops have limited the number of stops and as well as the number of children served, and has limited its service to primarily the Florence area.
The Friends are seeking the remaining balance to ensure that children throughout the County have reliable access to a state-of-the-art mobile library.
“The Children’s Bookmobile is a precious gift for the children, especially those living in remote areas of Florence County,” said Leslie Denton, vice president, Friends of the Florence County Library. “With the bookmobile, children will have access to programs and literature which can enhance their lives. With a book in hand, a child can visit faraway places and escape the reality of our stressful COVID lifestyle.”
Carroll said work has already begun on the new bookmobile, and it should be ready in December 2020 provided funds are secured.
Carroll said the old bookmobile, which has had a lot of breakdowns in the last five years and spent a lot of days in mechanical service rather than serving the children of Florence County, was once a general bookmobile but was repurposed for children’s literacy.
In 2015, The Florence County Library System initiated a strategic planning process to determine priorities based on community needs and the library system’s unique ability to meet those needs. It was determined that the library is positioned to make an impact on Florence County by maximizing early literacy. The first of two priorities of the 2016-2019 strategic plan was to “Create Young Readers: Promote Early Literacy.” Goals associated with that priority included conducting “outreach events for children every month from each of our library locations and the bookmobile” and also that these programs be “inclusive of persons with disabilities.”
Carroll said the current bookmobile doesn’t have a wheelchair lift, making it unusable by children with physical mobility problems. The new bookmobile will be fully accessible with a wheelchair lift. It will also have an awning to protect children from the sun and decrease cancellations due to rainy weather, meaning more days in service and outdoor speakers for community events, Carroll said.
The current bookmobile serves about 40 locations, including day care centers, Head Start and schools. A new bookmobile would expand the locations to more than 50, expanding services throughout the county. It would enable the library to expand programs also and increase the number of children reached.
Aubrey Carroll said that during 2018-19, the most recent full year of service, the old bookmobile presented 403 programs to 13,162 attendees who checked out 6,734 items.
“The Children’s Bookmobile circulates more books to children than every library branch in the county except the main branch,” Carroll said.
He said sometimes you have to go where the children are during the day, rather than waiting for them to come to the library. He said the library serves the entire county, but many people do not have transportation or the ability to visit the library’s buildings.
He said with many parents in the county working and limited public transportation, the Children’s Bookmobile provides a much-needed link between children and books.
Carroll said with the new Children’s Bookmobile, the library expects a 30 percent increase in the number of children served, improved bookmobile programs and services, extended service throughout Florence County, including Timmonsville, Olanta, Lake City, Pamplico, and Johnsonville, and a much-needed ability to serve children with physical disabilities, especially those in wheelchairs.
“We completely agree with the Florence County Library’s assessment that the Children’s Bookmobile provides a vital service to our county,” said Jo Etta Chewning, president of the board of the Friends of the Florence County Library. “It brings wonder, imagination, and a love of reading to our children — what could be better?”
“We are so thankful for the bookmobile and the staff who make it a success,” said Jennifer K. Walters (director of Central United Methodist Daycare/Preschool) in fundraising literature for a new bookmobile. “They are reaching the youngest students in our community to create an early love of literature. We hope to be partnered with the Bookmobile for many years to come in encouraging curious, young minds to become engaged, new readers.”
The mission of the Florence County Library System Bookmobile is to provide information services, reading materials and resources to children who are unable to use other libraries due to geographic, transportation, economic or other barriers. The primary function of the bookmobile is to: promote literacy and a lifelong desire to read, present children’s programs and storytelling, introduce readers to library services and generate a positive image of the library by being visible to the entire community
The Friends of the Florence County Library GoFundMe page for the bookmobile is at www.gofundme.com/FlorenceBookmobile for individuals wishing to donate. Businesses and other organizations wishing to donate to or sponsor the new Children’s Bookmobile can call Mary Wiser (Friends of Florence County Library coordinator) at 843-413-7065, or email mwiser@florencelibrary.org.
