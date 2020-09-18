LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Council needs to protect affordable housing options

As real estate agents, brokers and property managers/owners, we wish to alert you that the Florence City Council is considering an ordinance that will increase the cost of residential rent. Despite our knowledge and experience in this area, we are concerned that the council has failed to consider our suggestions and failed to consider the obvious dangers and unintended consequences this rental tax will have upon those in this industry, but particularly tenants.
According to the South Carolina Community Alliance, which is a Realtor-funded group that has studied this issue: “Florence City Council is considering new regulations and fees for landlords in the city limits. If passed, we will see housing prices go up, rental properties coming off of the market and renters being displaced due to high rent. When the City Council proposed this change a few months ago, hundreds of Florence residents stood up and told the City Council to protect affordable housing options. City Council listened and delayed the vote, but now they are reconsidering the ordinance. We need to make sure it doesn’t pass this time.”
City Councilman Glynn Willis was the sole city representative to alert us that the city is holding a workshop for council and the public through Zoom at 5 p.m. Monday. The first reading will be held through a Zoom meeting at 3 p.m. Sept. 29. Both meetings will include a public hearing format. The second and final reading will be done during the regular city council Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Those who wish to speak need to call or email Amanda Pope or Mary Fountain at 843-665-3113 or apope@cityofflorence.com and mfountain@cityofflorence.com.
Unfortunately, the council leadership is rushing this ordinance through and precluding the traditional public hearing and instead limiting participation by Zoom. This ordinance is too drastic and penalizing to those who rent their homes for a rushed Zoom hearing.
Bryan Braddock is the Director of the House of Hope, a ministry serving the needs of the homelessness. He advises:
"Affordable housing is the No. 1 cause of homelessness. It’s not drug addiction, mental illness or jobs. … The No. 1 cause of unaffordable housing is local state and city taxes, fees, ordinances and codes that drive up rent. … Over 60% of renters are single moms. Don’t be misled. This ordinance is a direct tax on the local citizens struggling the most. They are disguising this as a way to address slum lords. There are several current laws to address slum lords. This is nothing more than a tax on renters and government over reach. Please share and let your voice be heard!"
Two council representatives opposed to this ordinance are Willis and Mayor Pro Tem Buddy Brand. It will take the vote of four members to defeat the rental tax. We hope that George Jebaily, Octavia Williams-Blake or Pat Gibson-Hye Moore will recognize the dangers of this ordinance.
If you are opposed to increased rents, more government intrusion into private property ownership, additional taxes, additional fees and additional regulations, please tell city council members to enforce the maintenance codes already on the books and not create a fourth set. Tell them that the police need to investigate and prosecute criminal activity of tenants, not landlords. Tell them the city struggles to keep up with the current responsibilities in which it is charged; it doesn’t need more responsibility. Tell them that they don’t need to interfere with legal contracts executed between landlords and tenants. Tell them that responsible out-of-town landlords don’t need local representatives to represent them. Tell them to work with professionals in the industry before suggesting revolutionary changes in which they lack experience and expertise. For more information, visit SayNoToIncreasedRent.com.
We all care about Florence. We all care about safe, decent and affordable housing. We are the “good guys.” Please don’t punish our industry and 99% of tenants for the few who don’t share our values. We respect each council member and appreciate their concern for our community, but their solution on this issue is WRONG for Florence. Please let us help you create a solution that will avoid increasing homelessness and keep rental rates down.
BARNETT GREENBERG
Realtor, BIC, Greenberg Real Estate, LLC
Others who signed this letter: Adam Crosson, Broker/Owner, Re Max Professionals; Amy McCalman, Broker, Realtor, ERA Leatherman Realty, Inc.; Ashley Drayton, BIC, Realtor, Drayton Real Estate, LLC; Barry Hulsey, Broker, Weichert Realtors- The Freedom Group; David Grantham, BIC, Realtor, Griggs Floyd and Grantham, Inc.; Debbie Eaddy, BIC, Eaddy and Co.; Drew Chaplin BIC, Palmetto Commercial Real Estate; Gary Finklea, Attorney at Law, Finklea, Hendrick & Blake, LLC; Greg Hendrick, Attorney at Law, Finklea, Hendrick & Blake, LLC; Jean Leatherman, BIC, Realtor, ERA Leatherman Realty, Inc.; Joe Blanton, Broker, The Blanton Company; Joey McMillan, BIC, Realtor Seaboard Properties; Joey McMillan BIC, Realtor Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates; John Etheridge, Realtor, Broker, RE Max Professionals; Keon Aldrich, BIC, Realtor Pee Dee Elite Realty; L. Owens, BIC, Aiken and Co.; Mary Sanders, Grantham Properties and Development Inc.; Neil Grantham, BIC, Grantham Properties and Real Estate Services, LLC; Nell Folkens, BIC, Realtor, Folkens Real Estate, LLC; R. Owens, Realtor, Aiken and Co.; Samantha Carter, BIC, Realtor, Carolina Coast and Country, LLC.
