2 Boys & Girls Clubs board members to receive statewide awards

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Area Council, organized by Boys & Girls Clubs of America, has announced that two Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area board members are to be honored with statewide awards.

Elizabeth “Diddy” Anderson and Robert Harris are both recognized for their exemplary service to Boys & Girls Clubs.

Anderson will receive the Beverly Burton New Board Member Award in honor of her two years of service on the board.

As a dedicated board member and supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area for years, Harris will receive the 2020 Board Member of the Year award.

Anderson is a tireless advocate for Boys & Girls Clubs, and is known for her endless passion for helping kids, according to an announcement.

In the past two years on the board, she has opened her heart to Boys & Girls Clubs, jumping to be as involved as she can by serving as an instructor for the weekly cooking class, serving on the Champions For Youth Tribute planning committee, bringing in meals for college volunteers staying at the club and serving as a judge for the Youth of the Year competition two consecutive years in a row.