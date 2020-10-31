LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Supporting John Galloway for school board

As a proud graduate of the IB program at Florence One Schools’ Wilson High School, I understand the importance of education. My name is Jailen Johnson, and I am currently a student at Howard University. I feel that quality education is an imperative part of today’s world and our community.

The students of F1S will be the future leaders and supporters of our community and beyond. The Florence One Schools board needs strong, positive members to represent and advocate for the students and families of our communities. John Galloway is and will continue to be an asset to the board.

It is with great pleasure that I endorse his reelection to Seat 2 on the F1S board.

JAILEN P. JOHNSON

Florence