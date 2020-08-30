Fundraiser will feature virtual events

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lighthouse Ministries’ third annual Good Neighbor Gala fundraiser will be online virtual events this year, honoring the nonprofit’s anonymous donors.
A two-week fundraising campaign will start with a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Lighthouse Ministries will share a few recent stories and show off the Good Neighbor Gifts that will be available for donors to win during the live finale.
The fundraising campaign will end at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 with a virtual finale.
The organization will honor its 2020 Good Neighbors, share what's new at Lighthouse Ministries and select donor names for the Good Neighbor Gala Gifts.
To donate, visit https://lighthouse-ministries.networkforgood.com/projects/53258-donate-now.
Donations provide rent, utilities, medication and transportation for individuals and families in need.
A donation of $75 will cover prescription medications.
A donation of $125 will keep utilities on.
A donation of $175 will prevent an eviction.
