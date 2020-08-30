 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fundraiser will feature virtual events
0 comments
LIGHTHOUSE MINISTRIES

Fundraiser will feature virtual events

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lighthouse Ministries’ third annual Good Neighbor Gala fundraiser will be online virtual events this year, honoring the nonprofit’s anonymous donors.

A two-week fundraising campaign will start with a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Lighthouse Ministries will share a few recent stories and show off the Good Neighbor Gifts that will be available for donors to win during the live finale.

The fundraising campaign will end at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 with a virtual finale.

The organization will honor its 2020 Good Neighbors, share what's new at Lighthouse Ministries and select donor names for the Good Neighbor Gala Gifts.

To donate, visit https://lighthouse-ministries.networkforgood.com/projects/53258-donate-now.

Donations provide rent, utilities, medication and transportation for individuals and families in need.

A donation of $75 will cover prescription medications.

A donation of $125 will keep utilities on.

A donation of $175 will prevent an eviction.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finance

Kinney Fund grants awarded

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the recent Kinney Family Fund grants totaling $50,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert