Henry McMaster: General Assembly should carry additional revenue forward to 2021-22 fiscal year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is asking the General Assembly to operate for the remainder of the current fiscal year on the continuing budget resolution approved in May.

McMaster spoke about the September return of the General Assembly at a virtual cabinet meeting held Thursday afternoon.

He argued that the current level of economic uncertainty the state currently faces was similar to the level of uncertainty in 2008.

Back then, the state's General Assembly had a $1 billion surplus to spend for the first time. And it did just that, approving a budget bill before the legislators left in June.

"Then what happened?" McMaster asked. "The bottom dropped out. So, here's the question: If the General Assembly had known in June of 2008 that in October of 2008 that the country would collapse into a Great Recession and that in 2009 and 2010, they'd have to make huge across-the-board state agency budget cuts to balance the budget, would they have spent that $1 billion surplus that was forecast? Well, of course, in hindsight the answer is no."

Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008 and the global economy really began to turn down in late September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by record amounts, 18%, during the week of Oct. 6-10, 2008.

"So here we are in August of 2020, in a similar situation," McMaster said. "We're uncertain how much if any new money the General Assembly will have to appropriate next month in September when they come back. So, I believe the responsible thing for the General Assembly is to keep the state budget operating under a continuing resolution and to place any surplus revenue that happens to come in, that is new money, and carry it forward to the next fiscal year."