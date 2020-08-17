Kinney Fund grants awarded

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation has announced the recipients of the recent Kinney Family Fund grants totaling $50,000.
The recipients include Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, McLeod Health Foundation (Guest House and HOPE Fund), Humane Society of Marlboro County, Community Kitchen of Bennettsville, Bread of Life Food Pantry, First Presbyterian Church of Bennettsville, Wofford College and Converse College.
“The Kinney Family Fund is one of our newest Donor Advised Funds housed at the foundation,” said Belle Zeigler, the executive director of the ECCF. “The impact that this fund has made and will make in the communities we serve and beyond is remarkable, particularly in Marlboro County with these grants.”
Jill Bramblett, the executive director of the McLeod Health Foundation, said for the past 24 years, the Kinney Fund has been an important partner to the work of the McLeod Foundation.
“Understanding the importance of having a place to stay while your loved one is being cared for at McLeod Regional Medical Center, the Kinney Fund’s support provides assistance to Marlboro County residents unable to afford a stay at The Guest House at McLeod, a home away from home for residents who live outside the Florence area.
“Cancer does not discriminate but touches the lives of every human from every background. The Kinney Fund’s generosity to the HOPE Fund (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) provides assistance to overcome barriers to care for cancer patients from Marlboro County being treated at the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research. This includes transportation, medications, special nutrition as well as many other individualized needs.”
Another grant recipient, The Humane Society of Marlboro County, shared what the recent grant means to it.
“This grant is specifically used for our Spay/Neuter Program,” a representative for the society said. “We would like to thank the Kinney Family Fund for once again supporting our cause.
“We are honored and beyond grateful to be awarded this. Without this grant, we would certainly be much more limited in the number of spay and neuter surgeries we have completed, which would mean more abused, neglected and diseased animals roaming our streets.
“Since 2016, the Kinney Foundation has awarded the Humane Society $16,500! As stated, we are beyond grateful and could not make the difference that these surgeries are making without this funding.
“We are working diligently to make a difference in the number of unwanted litters of dogs and cats in Marlboro County, and these funds ensure that we can continue this much needed service to the citizens and animals. What a difference it makes! So, a huge thank you to Eastern Carolina Community Foundation: The Kinney Family Fund for the continued support!”
Elisabeth Kinney McNiel, the Kinney Family Fund chair, noted her pride in being able to continue a long tradition in the Kinney family of supporting the Bennettsville and Marlboro County communities through gifts to local nonprofit partners, the McLeod Health Foundation as well as other institutions such as Wofford and Converse Colleges.
The Kinney Family Fund was established in the fall of 2019 at the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation.
For more information about the foundation and how to establish a fund, contact Zeigler at belle@easterncarolinacf.org.
