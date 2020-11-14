Leatherman calls on Santee Cooper leader to resign

Santee Cooper, which is headquartered in Grooms’ home county, also issued statements saying it acted within the parameters of the law passed earlier this year, and the new debt issued will enable it to save hundreds of millions of dollars for customers. A utility spokeswoman said, however, that Santee Cooper could perhaps have communicated its intentions about the new debt better and will strive to do so in the future.

As for calls for new leadership, the utility said, “The Santee Cooper Board is selected according to state law, and we have no role in that selection. However, this Board, led by Dan Ray, has assembled a new management team and is working with and supporting that team in shaping a leaner, greener Santee Cooper.”

The utility statement continued, “Santee Cooper is transforming our generation mix, adding 500 MWs of new solar ... and beginning the process to close the coal-fired Winyah station. We have resolved substantial litigation and are successfully reducing costs, debt and other risks, which has already resulted in improved outlooks issued by two of the three major credit rating agencies.”

In any case, the clashing views on Santee Cooper signal a coming battle with lively Senate debates in January about the future of Santee Cooper: whether it should be sold to an outside utility or whether it should stay as is, albeit with reforms.