Race will raise funds for beautification efforts in Florence County

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Suffering from the quarantine blues? Had enough of sitting around the house, binging on Netflix?
If so, Keep Florence Beautiful has just the remedy for you: a little outdoor adventure.
Registration is underway for the first KFB Lynches River Adventure Race & Trail 5K, which will kick off bright and early Sept. 19 at Lynches River County Park in Effingham.
The race will feature a 5K trail run through Lynches River County Park, giving racers a scenic running route through the park and its wooded riverside trails. Once racers complete the run, they’ll take to the water by kayak and paddle 5 miles downstream on scenic Lynches River. The race finishes at the U.S. 52 river bridge, where trucks and vans will await to shuttle participants and boats back to the park for an awards ceremony.
Categories include individual, tandem and relay in all male, all female and mixed divisions.
Runners who do not want to participate in the kayaking portion of the event are not required to do so; however, this year, participants won’t be allowed to do the kayak leg if they aren’t participating in the 5K. Next year, the event may include a kayak “fun” paddle for those who just want to do the water portion of the event.
KFB board member and race event chair Bobby Moore posed the idea of an adventure race to his fellow board members last year after he participated in a similar event, the Ashley River Adventure Race in Charleston.
“The Ashley River race was such a great event that on the way home, I started thinking, ‘We could do this in Florence,’” Moore said. “Our race was completely inspired by the Ashley River race, and the organizers of that event have been a big help to us in getting ours planned.”
Planning has been underway for some time, but as with most events this year, COVID-19 has made things difficult for organizers. Still, Moore said all necessary safety precautions are being taken, and registration already has drawn about 30 participants from across the Carolinas.
“One of the first people to register was from Charlotte, so even though this is new, word is already getting out,” Moore said. “People seem to be excited about it.”
Eventually, Moore said, KFB organizers hope to coordinate in some manner with the Ashley Hall race and a similar event in Beaufort County.
“Ultimately, that’s where we’d like to go. We’d like to make it a statewide event, maybe a special competition for those who compete in all three,” Moore said. “We’re not sure exactly how we’re going to do it, but the plan is to cross promote tourism in each others’ counties and in South Carolina as a whole and give participants different rivers and different trails to compete on.”
The Adventure Race will serve as KFB’s primary fundraiser going forward. In the past, the organization held a beer fest each fall, but KFB President Michelle Bailey said the group’s board wanted to go in a different direction.
“It was time,” Bailey said. “With the changes in beer licensure, we were no longer able to host our annual Brew Fest without it being a cost to us as an organization. With that, Bobby (Moore) had recently attended the Ashley River Adventure Race and proposed that we try it here in Florence. It really was a no-brainer for us, and we saw it as a natural fit to our organization and the direction we are headed.”
KFB’s mission is to engage individuals to take greater responsibility for improving Florence County through the visual aspects of our community. Proceeds from the KFB Lynches River Adventure will assist in the funding of its various programs.
In creating the event, the board hopes to bring attention to the asset Florence County has in the Lynches River and the Lynches River County Park, so a portion of the race participants registration fee will also go back to the park and the river. The remaining proceeds will be put back into other community projects throughout Florence County, as KFB wants to have a presence countywide, not just in the city of Florence.
“We have not had the history with the county that we wish to have, mainly because of our own manpower or lack thereof,” Bailey said. “To support the whole county would be cost prohibitive for an organization that not only is all volunteer based but that works on a budget of $5,000 a year. Any other monies we have are all through fundraisers, just like the Adventure Race. It is our goal, especially now, to grow our reach into the county, and we thought the park system was a perfect place to start. It is a natural partnership, especially since every year, in September we host a River Sweep, along with DNR and Palmetto Pride.”
The Adventure Race is rain or shine unless thunder/lightning/flooding/severe weather is forecasted. Business and community co-sponsors of the event with Keep Florence Beautiful and Lynches Rivers County Park include Willcox Buyck & Williams, River Rats, Pluff Mudd Recycling, King & Love, Desizns Signs and Three Wren.
